Khammam municipal officials in soup after shooting TikTok videos in office

national

In the video, officials both men and women can be seen crooning to romantic and filmy tracks

Representational image

Telangana: Municipal officials in Khammam landed in trouble after the TikTok videos they allegedly shot in their office went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of people across the state along with their own department officials. In the video, officials both women and men can be seen crooning to filmy and romantic tracks.

Reacting to this, RV Karnan, Khammam collector stated, "We came to know about this from news channels. I will be issuing a memo to the commissioner of Municipal Corporation shortly seeking an explanation." He also added the commissioner will be given five to seven days to respond regarding the matter. "When we get an appropriate reply from him, we shall initiate disciplinary action against the officials involved," he said.

In another incident, a man who had abandoned his family, wife and two kids and fled home in 2016, has been found dancing around in TikTok videos. The man identified as Suresh, a native of Krishnagiri got married to Jayapradha and has two children. In 2016, he suddenly left his family and disappeared. After enquiring with Suresh’s friends and his relatives, his wife filed a missing complaint. Despite an FIR being filed, Suresh couldn't be tracked untill recently on Tik Tok app. Jayapradha’s relatives happened to watch a video on TikTok, in which a person resembling Suresh was on it. When the showed the video to Jayapradha, she confirmed that it was her husband. The matter was immediately taken up with Villupuram police and they traced Suresh down to Hosur. According to India Times, police stated that Suresh had left home as he was upset with some things.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates