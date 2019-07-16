Khandaani Shafakhana song: Dil Jaaniye will soothe your senses

bollywood

The makers of Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana have released yet another song from the film titled Dil Jaaniye. The track featuring Sona and Priyansh Jora is the perfect romantic number. Shot in crowded streets, the song starts with Sonakshi gazing at Priyansh as he juggles lemons until he notices her.

The sweet, melodious track follows the beautiful bond developing between the two as they try and steal some moments together. Sonakshi, who is seen as a cheerful, bubbly girl in most of the trailer is rather calm and composed in this song. Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic track is sure to leave you feeling relaxed and soothed. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed with Payal Dev composing the music.

The film will hit the big screens on August 2 and is a quirky take on the taboo around sexual disorders featuring the Dabangg actress taking over her uncle's sex clinic after his demise.

In a recent interview talking about her next film Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha said, she decided to do the film because it's a relevant subject and did not want anyone to shy away from talking about sex. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab.

Shilpi Dasgupta is directing the film while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing the film. Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to announce the song. She wrote, "Monsoon mein maahol hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and apna Lemon Hero @priyanshjora Song out now LINK IN BIO! Check it out and tell me what you think!"

Sonakshi is also busy shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

