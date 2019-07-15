Sonakshi Sinha skipping in the perfect form is all the fitness motivation you need

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy with the promotions for Khandaani Shafakhana which will release on 2nd of August and Mission Mangal, releasing on 15th August.

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from her workout video. Picture courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account.

Amidst her busy schedule of shoots and promotions, Sona still manages to take out some time to work out and keep her fitness intact. She just recently posted a video, where she is skipping "like crazy", on her Instagram handle and that too, on her close friend Badshah's new song! Check out this fun yet motivational video below:

Woah! If that didn't motivate you to hit the gym today, we don't know what will. Even the B- town celebs loved Sonakshi's workout regime and her form. Many of her friends commented on the video, inspiring her all the more!

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Go Sona"

Kunal Khemu wrote, "Yeh ladki Sona hai Sona"

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "get it girl!!"

Well, doesn't these remind you of all of your friends who support you when you're trying to choose a healthier lifestyle? We're sure it does. Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India which also stars Ajay Devgn and the third installment of the famous Dabangg franchise as our beloved 'Rajjo'.

In a recent interview talking about her next film Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha said, she decided to do the film because it's a relevant subject and did not want anyone to shy away from talking about sex. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab.

Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Mission Mangal, a film based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) on 5 November 2013, making it the least expensive mission to Mars. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles, is scheduled to release on August 15.

