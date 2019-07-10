Mission Mangal celebrates the power of women scientists, says Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Along with Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi, the film also star Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon as women scientists in the film, Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar shared this photo on his Twitter account.

Akshay Kumar seems to have taken it upon himself to inspire and entertain with his films. After tales of heroism that were untold like Airlift, Rustom and Kesari, his next, Mission Mangal, celebrates the power of women scientist and their achievements.

"I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident," says Akshay, who plays a senior scientist in the film based on the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

On Tuesday, the film's teaser released to a tremendous response, and Akshay feels it's time such stories are told. "Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? 1 want to tell it, that's why I came on board." he adds expressing his admiration for this incredible story of 'jugaad'.

All praise for the scientists who made it possible, the actor says. "This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie."

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film releases on August 15, 2019.

