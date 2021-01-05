Khar murder: Teen girl's parents meet Mumbai Police Commissioner, seek speedy justice

Victim's parents outside the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Tuesday. Pic/Soorya Karkera

Parents of the 19-year-old psychology student, who was murdered at a New Year party in Khar, met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh and Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil on Tuesday and sought speedy justice in the case, said police sources.

Also Read: Khar Horror: Was victim sexually assaulted?

The victim’s family also sought to send the case to a fast track court. Singh assured them of a speedy investigation, added the sources.

Victim's parents at the Mumbai Commissioner of Police's office. Pic courtesy/Faizan Khan

The family will now meet state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in relation with the case, said sources.

The victim, a Santa Cruz resident, was found in a pool of blood at a house in Khar where she went to celebrate the New Year with her friends.

The Khar police have registered a murder case against the victim's two friends, Diya Padalkar and Shree Jogdhankar.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news