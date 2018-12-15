Khashoggi Killing: US Senate passes resolution pinning murder blame on MbS

international

In back-to-back votes against Saudi Arabia, the Senate delivered an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump's response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Although the resolutions are largely symbolic - because it's unclear if they will be considered by the House - passage on Thursday showed senators seeking to assert oversight of Trump administration foreign policy and the relationship with Saudi Arabia.

One measure recommended that the US end its assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen. The other put the blame for the death of Khashoggi squarely on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The resolution, passed by unanimous agreement, says the Senate believes the crown prince is "responsible for the murder" and calls for the Saudi Arabian government to "ensure appropriate accountability."

