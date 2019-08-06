Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants are having the time of their lives in Bulgaria

television

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants are now in Bulgaria shooting for the latest season of the adventure reality show. The contestants including Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel and others are having a great time there.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants. Pic/instagram.com/shivin7

The latest season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon start airing on the telly and the contestants are busy shooting for the show in Bulgaria. But looks like it's not all work and no play for the contestants! All of the contestants have been sharing photos and videos from the sets of the show that show them having a grand time in Bulgaria.

For instance, Shivin Narang, known for his role in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, shared a number of pictures from Bulgaria. The latest one features Shivin and co-contestant Dharmesh, which he captioned Real feel vs on camera feel @dharmesh0011 bhai"

The contestants have become good friends by now and are enjoying their Bulgaria schedule in each other's company. Tejasswi Prakash known for playing Mishti Khanna in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka also took to Instagram to share a photo with her co-contestants. The picture shows the entire gang crammed together in one frame.

View this post on Instagram The gang . . #friendshipday #khatrokekhiladi #fearfactor A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) onAug 3, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT

Amruta Khanvilkar who can be seen in a Marathi television show, Jeev Laga, shared a few fun images with Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan. She captioned the picture as, "#chillingvibes before the #scaryvibes @karishmaktanna @adaakhann n me #khatronkekhiladi10 #akinkkk10"

Adaa Khan who was seen in shows like Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Kanpur Wale Khuranas shared a dramatic video of the contestants, and it's all sorts of cute!

View this post on Instagram Dramebaaz khiladi’s ð¤¸ð¼‍âï¸ . #fearfactor #khatrokekhiladi10 @colorstv A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) onAug 5, 2019 at 11:15pm PDT

Rani Chatterjee, known for her roles in Bhojpuri films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786 shared an Instagram video with the caption, "Day one of the shoot is super exciting...lot of scary and fun drama coming your way #Khatrondayone #Khatrongirl #swagger #stuntday #stamina #fightingwithmyself #slomo #bulgaria #sofia #rohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor #raniinkkk10"

Last year, choreographer Punit Pathak took home the winner's trophy. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be hosted once again by everyone's favourite filmmaker, Rohit Shetty. The show's Bulgaria schedule will last 45 days, and the show will start airing on the telly in January 2020.

