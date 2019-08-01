Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants head to Bulgaria for their adventure

television

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant including Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar have left for their big adventure. The group was all smiles at Mumbai airport as they headed to Bulgaria.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants. Pic/instagram.com/shivin7

The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was earlier named Fear Factor, is now in its 10th season. The reality show almost has a cult following and a number of known faces from Bollywood and television have participated in it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants including Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Adaa Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar have now left for their big adventure.

Shivin shared a picture of the gang on Instagram; check it out:

Seen smiling in the group are Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Balraj Syal, and Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Patel was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. The actor opted for a comfy looking Bugs Bunny tracksuit for his travels. Karan is known for his role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but he quit the show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Amruta Khanvilkar looked pretty in a bright red long-line tee paired with blue leggings. The actress is currently seen in a Marathi television show, Jeev Laga, and is paired opposite Swapnil Joshi.

Balraj Syal shared Instagram stories featuring all his fellow contestants. One of the stories shows a few of the contestants looking all kinds of cool in a Boomerang video.

Adaa Khan also shared a Boomerang video where the group can be seen making faces for the camera.

Last year, choreographer Punit Pathak swept away the winner's trophy. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be hosted once again by none other than Rohit Shetty. The show's Bulgaria schedule will last 45 days, and the show will start airing on the telly in January 2020.

