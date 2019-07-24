Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and these celebs to participate

television

Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Rani Chatterjee, and a few other names are doing the rounds amongst those who will participate in this stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi's 10th season

Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna. Pictures from their respective Instagram accounts.

Reality shows have become one of the most essential ingredients of television's prime-time slot. Almost every channel has its own dance and singing-based reality shows. Amidst this, Colors came up with a stunt-based reality show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was earlier named, Fear Factor. The show turned out to be a huge hit amidst the audience and the makers are all set with Khatron Ke Khiladi's 10th season.

According to timesofindia.com, they have listed the final names of the contestants participating in this daredevil show. Television actor, Karan Patel, renowned for his role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein quit the show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Apart from him, Karishma Tanna will also take part in this adventurous show. The television diva is not new to the world of reality shows and has earlier participated in Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.

The other television actress to add to this list is Adaa Khan. The actress was last seen in the television show, Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara, and rose to fame with her character, Shesha in Naagin. She confirmed the news of her entrance in the show to timesofindia.com by saying, "Yes, I am participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. It is my first ever reality show. I want to challenge myself. Everyone thinks I am too fragile so I intend to test my limits."

Amruta Khanvilkar, who has done regional films as well as Bollywood films will also participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is currently in a Marathi television show, Jeev Laga and is paired opposite Swapnil Joshi. Another actress to join the bandwagon is Tejaswwi Prakash. Tejaswwi is a popular face and gained fame with the show Swaragini. According to the entertainment portal, she has given her nod for this reality show, the shooting for which begins in Bulgaria in August 2019.

While last year, choreographer Punit Pathak swept away the winner's trophy, this season will see choreographer Dharmesh Yelande playing with fear. The next actor is also a popular face in the television circuit - Shivin Narang. The actor gained fame with the television show, Veer Ki Ardaas - Veera and was last seen in Internet Wala Love.

Other names to be joining this show are Balraj Sayal, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

