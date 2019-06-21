Telly tattle: Dance India Dance judge Bosco gets injured; Rohit Shetty to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

television

As a dancer, he is used to such injuries and says the show will go on. Kareena Kapoor Khan and rapper Raftaar are the co-judges

Bosco and Rohit Shetty

Down, but not out

Even before the reality show, Dance India Dance, takes off, one of the judges Bosco (of the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar) has injured himself. He sprained his foot while shooting for an upcoming episode. As a dancer, he is used to such injuries and says the show will go on. Kareena Kapoor Khan and rapper Raftaar are the co-judges.

European destination

The new season of Fear Factor — Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Europe. The earlier seasons of the adventure reality show were filmed in South Africa, Brazil, Spain and Argentina. Word is filmmaker Rohit Shetty has confirmed that he will continue as host. Participants include choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, singer Shaan and small screen actors Karan Tacker and Surbhi Chandna.

Dream fulfilled 20 years later

Judge Madhuri Dixit Nene was surprised when one of the contestants on Dance Deewane told her that he had to let go an opportunity of being a background dancer in the Kay Sera Sera track in her film, Pukar (2000). Chennai-based Raghu, a diehard fan of the star, had always regretted missing out on the chance. The actor, however, fulfilled his wish to dance along with her on the song on the dance reality show.

Saree no more

Barely two months after its launch, the TV show, Ek Bhram — Sarvagun Sampanna has undergone a drastic change in track in a bid to grab eyeballs. Shrenu Parikh, who plays the central character of Janhvi, has shed her Banarasi sarees for Western wear. Far from her bahu image, she will now be shown as the boss lady. The track will also see her falling for her brother-in-law Kabir, played by Zain Imam. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

