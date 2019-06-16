Telly tattle: Krushna Abhishek's surprise visit; Rashami Desai finds doctors boring
Krushna Abhishek was shooting for a promotional video in Film City when he was told that Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were shooting for their show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, in a neighbouring set
When Krushna dropped in
Krushna Abhishek was shooting for a promotional video in Film City when he was told that Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were shooting for their show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, in a neighbouring set. He surprised them by landing on their set. Singh and Abhishek go back a long way. So there was never a dull moment.
Mythology challenge
Playing a mythological character has its own set of challenges, the biggest one being acceptance by the audience. Shiny Doshi, who plays Radha in Shrimad Bhagavad, had similar apprehensions as this is her first mythological. She was worried if people would accept her as Radha but the makers put her apprehensions to rest. Shooting in elaborate attires was also something she was concerned about. Doshi spent several sleepless nights, but now when she sees herself on screen she is glad she gave her nod to the show.
Checkmate
Parikshit Sahni and Tina Philip are often spotted playing chess in between shots on the set of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. Co-actors Ayub Khan and Zain Imam often join in. Says Philip, "I share warm vibes with Parikshit Sahni. He calls me My English Lady off camera. Since my childhood, I used to play chess so I am quite adept at it," she says.
Doctors bore?
At a panel discusssion with surgeons and television actors, Rashami Desai says that doctors are boring. "Mujhe doctors boring lagte hai." She adds that she has doctors, lawyers, housewives in her family and conversation with everyone is interesting. Except one of her uncles, who is a doctor and too serious in life. Trolls are having a field day with it. One wrote, "Better say you can't match their level of intelligence." Ouch!
