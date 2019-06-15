Telly Tattle: Shweta Rohira, Kunal Thakur talk about their dad on father's day

television

He adds, "I plan on sharing and spending my growth and the journey that I had. I want to celebrate that with him. I want him to enjoy that completely. We would go out for dinner."

Shweta Rohira

Shweta Rohira remembers her dad this Father's Day

It is days like Father's Day that makes actor Shweta Rohira remember her dad. The actor says that she plans to celebrate the day doing the things that he loved. "My father, Sunil Rohira, would always say, 'Remember your mom is always right and if you are like her you have done everything right!" and that is something that I will never forget. I always miss him, but on this day, I miss him more and all the memories come in full swing. I eat Wada pav as that was his favorite. I will spend the day with my grandfather and uncles as they have been my support and have always been there for me as father figures," she says.

Jameel Khan on Father's Day: My father is my hero

While he is all geared up to celebrate Father's Day this year, actor Jameel Khan says that his father has taught him so much over the years. "My father, Ateeq ur Rahman Khan is my Hero. He always gave me the right advice at all important junctures in my life. He said good education is the best gift you can give your child. Well, that should also be the most important agenda for every government too!" he says, adding, "He said do not discriminate between human beings. Treat them equally and with respect, no matter which strata of society he or she is from, what he or she does? Love and mutual respect will go a long way in ensuring the efficiency of work and peaceful co-existence. This advice too sits perfectly with every governing institution across all sectors. Love you Abbu."

Kunal Thakur on Father's Day: The universe has conspired to actually make me celebrate the day with my dad

Fathers day is different his time for actor Kunal Thakur. The actor says that he has not had the time to celebrate the day with his dad for a few years now, but this year he will be with his dad all day! "I haven't celebrated Fathers Day with my dad from a long time. But this time my father is with me as we are setting up our new home in Raheja. We are in the midst of all of that. I would be celebrating Fathers Day with my father, something I wanted to do it for a while and now the universe has conspired to actually make that happen," he says.

He adds, "I plan on sharing and spending my growth and the journey that I had. I want to celebrate that with him. I want him to enjoy that completely. We would go out for dinner."

Ask him if he still follows any advice given to him by his father. "One thing that my father has always told me is that in the colony of capitalist in which we live, there are a lot of people above you who are monetarily stronger, financially stronger, but you should concentrate on moving ahead. Don't get influenced by it, just always stay grounded and always be happy with what you earn. He says be grounded, work hard, earn as much as you can and enjoy what you have earned, not what someone else is earning or what someone else may want to offer you."

Top Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates