Telly tattle: This is what Malhar Pandya's tattoos mean

Aghori actor Malhar Pandya loves getting inked. For him, it is not merely following a trend or doing it for the sake of being cool. The actor says that all his tattoos have significance. "I have two tattoos, one on my shoulder and one on the upper back. Both are Lord Shiva's images.

The one which is made on my shoulder resembles Shiva's third eye and his trident, Mrityunjay Mantra and in the middle, there is an 'om'. The one on my back is Natraj. Below it is Bagula mantra. Bagula mantra is dedicated to Goddess Bagula who protects us from the evil eye." Since childhood, he had desired to get inked but his parents did not let him. So he is making up for it now.

Pranali Rathod, who is all set to make her debut in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, was in a fix when she bagged the lead role of the show. The actor, a student of mass media and journalism, is currently in her second year. When she got a call for the audition, she was in the midst of her final semester exams. But she chose to skip the exams to follow her dream of being an actor.

Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a water baby. The national level swimmer leaves no chance to hit the pool. She was in Udaipur recently for work, but there was no way she would skip a swimming session. Banerjee also loves doing fun photoshoots in the pool. We wonder who takes the pictures? Did she put the attendants to work, perhaps?

