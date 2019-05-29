Telly Tattle: #MeToo accuse Anu Malik to return as Indian Idol judge?

television

Indian Idol makers have approached Anu Malik for the 11th season as no legal action was taken against him to prove the charges.



Last night, rumours flew thick and fast that Anu Malik will be back on the new season of Indian Idol. The composer, who was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo movement, had stepped down as judge from the music reality show last year. The makers have approached him for the 11th season as no legal action was taken against him to prove the charges.

Smriti Irani's barefoot trek

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor walked barefoot to the Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday night. Kapoor, who made Irani a star with her production, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to Instagram to share a photograph of the two. She wrote, "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)," wrote Ekta, who posed with Irani. Irani commented: "God willed it, God is kind." Ekta then write: "You walked without your shoes! A lot of your will."

Ekta's Instagram Stories also gave some glimpses of their visit to the temple. Ekta zooms her camera on Irani's feet and says: "We are walking to Siddhi Vinayak and she is walking without shoes. Oh man, I cannot believe 14 km without shoes... Smriti."

Tapping rappers

A talent hunt for rappers is on the cards with MTV planning a rap reality show. Raftaar and Emiway will scout for talent across the country. If rumour mills are to be believed, the duo doesn't get along and has never paired up for an offering until now. It's a great casting coup, if the buzz is true.

This ain't music to the ears





The music trio, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa have walked out of the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho. Noorani shared the news on social media. "We wish to inform fans that Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have opted out of composing the music for Saaho. Here's wishing all the luck for the film (sic)," he wrote. The music company wanted to add songs created by other composers, which the trio was not comfortable with. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy prefer to work as sole composers of a film.

