Anu Malik gets going again post #MeToo allegations

Anu Malik makes his debut in Marathi films with Nilesh Jalamkar's upcoming film, Aasud Maharashtra's home minister Ranjit Patil launched the music at an event recently

Ranjit Patil and Anu Malik

Anu Malik is up and about again. The music composer was maintaining a low-profile since October after Sona Mohapatra called out Malik for being 'a serial predator' and singer Shweta Pandit accused him of 'sexual misconduct' in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit were the first to out Malik. Pandit said she was 15 when she met him at an Andheri studio, where he demanded a kiss in return for a song with Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

After Pandit's tweet, the show producers and the channel took a stand against the harassment by asking Malik to step down as a judge. They cited examples of Sajid Khan and Subhash Kapoor, who had been ousted from their directorial ventures following sexual harassment allegations.

He makes his debut in Marathi films with Nilesh Jalamkar's upcoming film, Aasud Maharashtra's home minister Ranjit Patil launched the music at an event recently.

Malik was all smiles posing with the minister. His daughter Anmol has also lent her voice to the song, Nako Sarkari Subsidy. The film, which deals with farmers, stars Vikram Gokhale and Amitriyaan Patil.

