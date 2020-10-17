Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, suffers from separation anxiety

NBA star Tristan Thompson and model partner, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, two, is having a difficult time since her mum resumed work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khloe, 36, spent the whole lockdown at home with her daughter, and the toddler suffered from separation anxiety once she got back to routine after restrictions were lifted.

"I'm sure most moms feel this way. When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us," Khloe told People magazine. "They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out. So it was [a] transition. Now, we're in a really healthy, good place."

Khloe is glad she got to spend so much time with her kid and the Kardashian clan. "I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her [without the pandemic]. We are really lucky because most people, I don't think have this many cousins or if they have family, they're out of state. The first month, none of us saw anyone. We just were in our own homes. And then once I think we all knew, 'Okay, none of us are sick anymore. We're all good,' then we started incorporating the kids with one another," she explained.

