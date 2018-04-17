Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shanaya Kapoor got all dolled up for prom night

Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shanaya Kapoor attended their promo night showing off their designer clothes



Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently attended a prom night. The trio was dressed in designer threads and looked ready for their big launch in Bollywood.



Though Anurag's daughter Aaliyah has made her directorial debut in 2017 with a documentary on education of girls for her school, we hear Shanaya, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya, is keen on acting. But her parents want her to complete her education before she takes the plunge. Sensible decision, we say.

Meanwhile, Ananya is all set to be launched by Karan Johar with his next - Student Of The Year 2. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and newbie Tara Sutaria. Also, Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for Dhadak, which is again a Karan Johar film.

