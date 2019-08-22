Search

Kia Motors launches Seltos SUV starting at Rs 9.69 lakh

Published: Aug 22, 2019, 14:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Kia Motors has entered the Indian market at a time when the domestic automotive industry is facing the worst slowdown in more than two decades for now

Kia Motors launches Seltos SUV starting at Rs 9.69 lakh
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff poses with the Seltos SUV which was launched today in India. Pic/Twitter Kia Motors India

On Thursday, Korean auto major Kia Motors made its debut in India with the launch of an SUV which was priced at Rs 9.69 lakh. The car which has been named called Seltos is a mid-sized SUV and was manufactured at the carmaker's Ananthpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Seltos comes in both petrol and diesel variants.

Termed as the most anticipated SUV of the year, Kia Motors India took to social networking site Twitter to give glimpses of the car as the kept communicating the launch details with fans and followers worldwide. The launch of Seltos was headed by Shim, MD & CEO, Kia India.

Kia Motors has entered the Indian market at a time when the domestic automotive industry is facing the worst slowdown in more than two decades for now. Manohar Bhat, vice president and head of marketing, Kia Motors, said, "The company has already seen as many as 32,035 bookings till date," reports news agency PTI.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who graced the launch of the event said, "Kia is a brand that completely resonates with my beliefs. I wish I looked as badass as the car!" The prebookings for the Kia Seltos SUV commenced online as well as on its 206 sales points across the country on July 16, 2019.

At the launch of the car in India, Nitin Dossa became the first recipient as he received the much-awaited Kia Altos from the hands of actor Tiger Shroff. The Kia Seltos will be priced between Rs 9.69 lakh to 15.9 lakh. And within the first 24 hours itself, the company received about 6,046 bookings advance.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

automobileslife and style

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 5 Ganpati Pandals You Must Visit in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery Of The Day
Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's party in Bandra

Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's party in Bandra