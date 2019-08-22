Kia Motors launches Seltos SUV starting at Rs 9.69 lakh

auto

Kia Motors has entered the Indian market at a time when the domestic automotive industry is facing the worst slowdown in more than two decades for now

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff poses with the Seltos SUV which was launched today in India. Pic/Twitter Kia Motors India

On Thursday, Korean auto major Kia Motors made its debut in India with the launch of an SUV which was priced at Rs 9.69 lakh. The car which has been named called Seltos is a mid-sized SUV and was manufactured at the carmaker's Ananthpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Seltos comes in both petrol and diesel variants.

Termed as the most anticipated SUV of the year, Kia Motors India took to social networking site Twitter to give glimpses of the car as the kept communicating the launch details with fans and followers worldwide. The launch of Seltos was headed by Shim, MD & CEO, Kia India.

Next to take the stage is our resident automobile expert, VP of KMI, Mr. Manohar Bhat. It's finally time to reveal all the 'juicy details' for the most-awaited SUV of the year! Ready? #KiaSeltos #BadassByDesign #SeltosIndiaLaunch pic.twitter.com/VWO4qGlN4t — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) August 22, 2019

Manohar Bhat, vice president and head of marketing, Kia Motors, said, "The company has already seen as many as 32,035 bookings till date," reports news agency PTI.

"Kia is a brand that completely resonates with my beliefs. I wish I looked as badass as the car!" Yeah, you heard it right, straight from the ultimate Tiger. How excited are you for @iTIGERSHROFF to launch the #KiaSeltos? #BadassByDesign #SeltosIndiaLaunch pic.twitter.com/rMuJCoRX0q — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) August 22, 2019

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who graced the launch of the event said, "Kia is a brand that completely resonates with my beliefs. I wish I looked as badass as the car!" The prebookings for the Kia Seltos SUV commenced online as well as on its 206 sales points across the country on July 16, 2019.

The first owner of the #BadassByDesign, Nitin Dossa receives his much-awaited #KiaSeltos!

We bet he can't wait to drive out of here! How excited are you to drive your Seltos? #SeltosIndiaLaunch #ThePowerToSurprise pic.twitter.com/vwkEdXaC3T — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) August 22, 2019

At the launch of the car in India, Nitin Dossa became the first recipient as he received the much-awaited Kia Altos from the hands of actor Tiger Shroff. The Kia Seltos will be priced between Rs 9.69 lakh to 15.9 lakh. And within the first 24 hours itself, the company received about 6,046 bookings advance.

With inputs from PTI

