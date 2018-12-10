Kiara Advani gushes about her BFF Isha Ambani's grand wedding

bollywood

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani who has been shooting for Karan Johar's production, Good News, in Chandigarh with Diljit Dosanjh, has taken time off from the shoot. She flew into Udaipur yesterday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The actor and Isha are buddies. As Kiara is also from south Mumbai, there are common friends and whenever time permits they hang out together.

The actress also shared a picture in the month of September. She posted: "There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up forever your Aliu Congratulations @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal Comofomo [sic]."

