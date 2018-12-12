Kiara Advani: I am very excited for my special appearance in Kalank

bollywood

Kiara Advani talks about her special appearance in Karan Johar's Kalank and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is excited about her special appearance in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank. Kiara interacted with the media at the launch of a Bluestone store on Tuesday. On her upcoming projects, she said: "I am very excited for my special appearance in 'Kalank' since it's a huge film and it's the first time I am doing something in the period space. I have finished shooting for that."

Kiara said she has started shooting for Kabir Singh and Good News. "I have just begun shoot for both Kabir Singh and Good News simultaneously and it's going very well. We are excited to continue the shoot and make a really good movie for the audience so, it has been a busy month," said the Lust Stories actress.

On Kabir Singh, in which she stars with Shahid Kapoor, Kiara said: "We have just wrapped up the December schedule of the film and we will again start shooting for the film in the first week of January. So, after Christmas and New Year, we will get back to shoot in Delhi."

Kabir Singh is a drama film written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever