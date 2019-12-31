Kiara Advani on Guilty: Character an antithesis of Preeti from Kabir Singh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Emerging from a role that she self-confessedly perceived as flawed and at odds with her personality, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani underwent a catharsis of sorts while filming her next. At odds with the demure Preeti who faced physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her lover in the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Advani's forthcoming film sees her as a vociferous girl, who accuses the college heartthrob of rape, in Netflix's Guilty. "My character is completely at odds with the one I played in Kabir Singh. It's the antithesis of Preeti. The film opened my eyes [towards abuse]," she says of the Karan Johar production that apparently sees her as a musician, who accuses her popular boyfriend of abuse.

The controversy it courted for glorifying a toxic relationship was instrumental in making Kabir Singh among 2019's best performing movies, and Advani admits it helped her reach viewers far and wide. "It brought me love that was so contagious that I am further motivated to go to work now." However, like a majority of women who watched the drama, Advani too doesn't find her "hero in Kabir Singh". Even before the film was presented to viewers, she knew it would inspire polarised views. "I am an actor, and am hence not always like the characters I play. This was a love story between two dysfunctional people, so, I didn't judge it. I am glad that a dialogue ensued. We all can differentiate right from wrong. But the film mirrors brutal realities."



A still from Kabir Singh

For the makers of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed movie, arriving at the film's climax — that saw the lovers unite — was a subject of contention. "We debated about whether a character like Kabir [deserves] a happy ending. If we had not given him one, perhaps the criticism would not have come our way. [Sandeep] took the last call. But, who knows how their marriage turned out in the longer run?" Meanwhile, Advani's recent release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz, currently sits on an earning of R65 crore. Advani is glad that the comedy, based on an IVF treatment gone awry, has evoked positive reactions. "The film has humour, and a subtle message. It makes a viewer happy. After sharing the screen with actors like Akshay sir, Kareena [Kapoor Khan] and Diljit [Dosanjh] I have learnt to hold my own."

