Kiara Advani on her relationship status: I am single till I'm married

Kiara Advani showed off her no filter side on JioSaavn's #NoFilterNeha Season 5. Flaunting her unabashed side, the actress revealed a lot about her career, personal life, and some choices she carefully made being a public figure. From Kabir Singh controversy to Lust Stories drama, Kiara graced the show with utmost panache and wit, leaving everyone in splits.

In one of the sections, the actress was asked about her dating life, and without batting an eyelid, Kiara shared some interesting details. When Neha quizzed her about the same, she had a befitting reply! "So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married’. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single."

Kiara Advani further added, "I'm just trying to think how much I've dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it's only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don't think the profession would matter so much."

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Indoo Ki Jawani is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. On the other hand, Laxmmi Bomb has Akshay Kumar as the protagonist. The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

