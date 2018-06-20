Kiara Advani on Lust Stories' vibrator scene: Trusted Karan Johar completely

Kiara Advani on Netflix anthology, Lust Stories' vibrator sequence, that's killing the Internet!

Kiara Advani in Lust Stories; (inset) Karan Johar

Having turned the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title song on its head, in Karan Johar's latest short in Lust Stories, Kiara Advani has a hearty laugh about it. "The song wasn't there when Karan narrated the script to me. But when we put the aalap in the scene, it was bang on," says Advani of her portrayal of a newly-wed who finds herself left sexually dissatisfied by her husband, in the Netflix anthology.

For an industry that rarely puts the spotlight on women's sexuality, Kiara Advani knew that she was treading uncharted territory in the scene that sees her reaching climax with the help of a vibrator. Ask her if she had second thoughts about it and she says, "Does it look like I had any inhibitions? Once in the moment, I just went for it! I trusted Karan completely. I think we made an iconic scene in that. But, beneath the humour is a serious subject that needs to be addressed."

The actor is aware that being directed by Karan Johar in her fifth film is a matter of honour. "Who says no to Karan? I said yes even before he narrated the script to me. A KJo set is chilled out. We used to get our dialogues the night before and he made us improvise on the set, which made it so wild," she says, adding that she is looking forward to Kalank, her next outing with the filmmaker.

