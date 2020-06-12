Kiara Advani on the Kabir Singh criticism: It was so exhausting

Kabir Singh was the second most successful film of 2019 and the most polarised film of 2019 too. The film was a blockbuster success and most of the people revelled in the volatile romance of the eponymous character (Shahid Kapoor) and Kiara Advani, who played Preeti. It capitulated the actress to new skies of success and stardom and suddenly was rechristened as her character's name.

It has been almost a year since her film released and now, she has opened up on the critical view of a section of the audience that questioned the problematic portrayal of the protagonists and how it was replete with toxic masculinity and misogyny. Speaking to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Advani said, "So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting. The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can't disrespect the intelligence of the audience."

She continued, "On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate around the film that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don't know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film. Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti's life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification... Maybe had the audience seen what she went through when the separation happened would they have been so hard?"

Before Kabir Singh, Advani acted in films like Machine and Fugly. It was the 2018 anthology, Lust Stories, where people sat up to her potential as a performer. Offers began to flood her doorstep and she went on to be a part of films like Guilty and Good Newwz. But that's not all, she also has some really anticipated films coming up in the future. She has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, a film on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, and Indoo Ki Jawaani with Aditya Seal.

A few days ago, she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the beautiful and breathtaking sunrise and captioned it as 'The Rays Of Hope.' This was nothing but a metaphor to describe how our lives were beginning to get back to normal after the lockdown that was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Have a look right here:

The Rays Of Hope

Coming to Shahid Kapoor, he has the sports drama Jersey coming up this year. The film is slated to release on August 28 and will reunite the actor with his father Pankaj Kapur five years after their maiden outing together, Shaandaar.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Extends Financial Help To Over 40 Bollywood Background Dancers

