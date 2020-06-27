Kiara Advani pens down appreciation post for her 'girlfriends'

As people have confined themselves indoors and avoiding social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Kiara Advani on Friday took to social media and wrote an appreciation post for her "girlfriends" as she is unable to meet them The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself partying and spending time with her best friends.

"I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we are not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special," Advani wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onJun 25, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

"There is probably nothing we can't share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls," her caption further read.

Kiara was last seen in Ruchi Narain's Netflix film 'Guilty' which has received good response from viewers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever