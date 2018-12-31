Kiara Advani raises the temperature on Instagram with this black bikini post

bollywood-fashion

Kiara Advani is holidaying by the beach, and the actress has posted a hot bikini picture, soars the temperature this winters

Kiara Advani/picture courtesy: Kiara Advani's Instagram account

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in an anthropology film, Lust Stories is chilling by the sea in the Maldives. The actress rose to fame for her controversial scene in Lust Stories, and now, Kiara has left no stone unturned to leave us all drooling over her hot bod and perfect bikini body. Take a look!

Isn't she looking hot? The black bikini and her sun-kissed body will make you run for the gym right now!

On the work front, Kiara Advani will make a special appearance in Karan Johar's Kalank. Talking about her experience of Lust Stories, the actress said that it took some research to get the reactions right. She Googled movie scenes. "In retrospect, what I think ended up happening was that now, we can talk about orgasms with the respect they deserve." She was also surprised that she got more praise than criticism. "Women told me I was telling it like it really was. So it was a year when women actually started supporting other women, and that truly matters a lot."

Kiara Advani also will be playing the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original. She has also been cast in Good News, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

