Kiara Advani records acoustic version of Bekhayali song

"I am a bathroom singer," smiles Kiara Advani, well-aware that the statement seems at odds with the recent turn of events. The actor, following in the footsteps of her contemporaries including Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, has gone behind the mic to sing an acoustic reprised version of Bekhayali, the chartbuster from Kabir Singh.

Quiz her on what prompted her to test her vocal skills, and she attributes it to her performance at an upcoming awards gala. "For my act, I am required to perform to a bunch of songs from Kabir Singh. To make it more personal, I thought, 'Why not sing the song itself?' The organisers asked me if I was sure, and I told them I wanted to give it a shot.



Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

We immediately headed to a recording studio," she laughs, emphasising that she herself was surprised by her spontaneity. "I decided all of this within 15 minutes. Thankfully, it all worked out, and we will use this piece for the final act." Her excitement is palpable as she says that she can't wait to share it with her fans online. "I am excited to see their response."

