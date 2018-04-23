Kiara Advani to do cameo in Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer Kalank

Kiara Advani will be doing a special appearance in Abhishek Varman's directorial venture Kalank



Kiara Advani

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) actor Kiara Advani is the latest addition to Karan Johar's production, Kalank, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The young actor will be doing a special appearance in Abhishek Varman's directorial venture. She will be seen matching steps with Varun in a song. It is double celebration time as Kiara features in Mahesh Babu's latest release, Bharat Ane Nenu, which is roaring at the box office. Varun has also been dancing to the tracks of the Telugu film with her during the rehearsals.

Kalank which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar has found it's way and will be now released on 19th April 2018. Kalank has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. This film also marks the collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment - the 3 best producers of this time.

