Kiara Advani to play leading lady in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

After the success of Kabir Singh, where Kiara Advani played the love interest of Shahid Kapoor in this romantic drama, Kiara is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects. The actress has already wrapped her schedule for Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles among others. Now, she is busy juggling with the next thriller drama, also staring Akshay Kumar, Laxmmi Bomb.

Be it M. S Dhoni: The Untold Story or the popular web movie Lust Stories, Kiara Advani has consistently delivered great performances. Kiara Advani roped in for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing rounds for quite a while now. Finally, the makers have given the green signal and said yes, and made it official. The new-age, fresh Jodi of Kiara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space together for the first time in the horror-comedy that has created huge curiosity among their fans asking for more!

Kiara says: "Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first-ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. It's my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can't wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!"

Director Anees Bazmee said in a media interaction: "I always look forward to working with Gen-Z actors, this is my first collaboration with Kartik and Kiara. I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast."

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy is scheduled to go on floors in October this year and will hit the screens on 31st July 2020.

