Kiara Advani to play leading lady in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kiara Advani has already wrapped her schedule for Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles among others
After the success of Kabir Singh, where Kiara Advani played the love interest of Shahid Kapoor in this romantic drama, Kiara is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects. The actress has already wrapped her schedule for Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles among others. Now, she is busy juggling with the next thriller drama, also staring Akshay Kumar, Laxmmi Bomb.
Be it M. S Dhoni: The Untold Story or the popular web movie Lust Stories, Kiara Advani has consistently delivered great performances. Kiara Advani roped in for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing rounds for quite a while now. Finally, the makers have given the green signal and said yes, and made it official. The new-age, fresh Jodi of Kiara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space together for the first time in the horror-comedy that has created huge curiosity among their fans asking for more!
Kiara says: "Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first-ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. It's my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can't wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!"
Director Anees Bazmee said in a media interaction: "I always look forward to working with Gen-Z actors, this is my first collaboration with Kartik and Kiara. I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast."
The highly-anticipated horror-comedy is scheduled to go on floors in October this year and will hit the screens on 31st July 2020.
Born on July 31, 1992, Kiara Advani is the daughter of businessman Jagdeep Advani. Her birth name is Alia Advani. However, it was Salman Khan who asked her to change her first name, because of Alia Bhatt. Khan felt there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood and so he suggested the change. But 'Kiara' is the name that the actress chose and now even her parents have started to call her Kiara. (All photos/Kiara Advani's Instagram account)
Kiara Advani has a connection to the Hindi film industry. Her mother Genevieve Jaffrey is the daughter of Hameed Jaffrey, who was the brother of veteran actor Saeed Jaffrey. Hameed Jaffrey's second wife (i.e. Kiara's step-grandmother), Bharati Patel, was the eldest daughter of the veteran actor Ashok Kumar.
Kiara Advani always wanted to make a career in the film industry. Her aunt Shaheen Jaffrey was a model and a close friend of Salman Khan. Before making her Bollywood debut, Kiara Advani did acting courses at Anupam Kher's school of acting and Roshan Taneja's institute.
Kiara Advani made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014 and was later seen in films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Machine. She played Sakshi Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, but it was her part in filmmaker Karan Johar's story in the Lust Stories anthology, which brought her wider visibility.
Though it took around four years (from Fugly to Lust Stories) almost for Kiara Advani to attain that nationwide popularity, the actress believes in being patient and not letting the pressure of doing films constantly affect you. "It's all about getting the right opportunities and hard work in the film industry. You need to have patience as things take time. Also, you should have confidence in your talent as it will help you eventually," said Kiara Advani.
Karan Johar's short story in Lust Stories saw Kiara Advani playing a newly-wed who finds herself sexually dissatisfied by her husband, played by Vicky Kaushal. The actress grabbed eyeballs for the scene in the anthology that sees her reaching climax with the help of a vibrator.
When asked if she had second thoughts about the scene in Lust Stories she told mid-day in an interview, "Does it look like I had any inhibitions? Once in the moment, I just went for it! I trusted Karan completely. I think we made an iconic scene in that. But, beneath the humour is a serious subject that needs to be addressed."
After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani made a special appearance in Kalank. She sizzled in the song 'First Class' and shook a leg with Varun Dhawan in the peppy track.
Kiara Advani also tried her hand in the south film industry. She made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, which went on to become a blockbuster at the Box Office. She later starred in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) opposite Ram Charan.
Pictured: Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani's childhood picture. The duo is childhood friends.
Kiara Advani says as an actor she does not limit herself to a medium or language as she hopes to establish herself as a Pan-India artiste.
Currently, Kiara Advani's kitty is filled with big-ticket films, Kabir Singh being her last release, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Also in the pipeline are Karan Johar-produced Good News and Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay and Indoo Ki Jawani.
Surely, it would not be wrong to say that Kiara Advani's upcoming films will give her an opportunity to perform. "This is what I was craving for as an actor since I made my debut in 2014. Finally, I am getting my due. But I still have a very long way to go. I am lucky the graph is in the upward direction. I have to make sure to maintain this, which is tough," said Kiara, in an interview with mid-day.
In picture: Kiara Advani with Isha Ambani, her childhood friend.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Kiara Advani!
It's Kabir Singh's Preeti, aka Kiara Advani's, birthday today. As the actress turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her and candid photos from her Instagram album.
