Kiara Advani's playsuit is all you need this season

Kiara Advani is a sight for sore eyes. Be it her regular gym outings, dinner dates or parties, the Kabir Singh actress makes sure she takes her style quotient a notch higher. Recently, Kiara turned heads in her playsuit as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence for a dinner party.

Wish to dress up like Kiara? We are here to help you nail a fashionable look just like her. And Amazon is at your rescue, of course, at affordable prices.

Purys striped jumpsuit

This sleeveless striped jumpsuit is super comfy for warm summer days and evenings. This comfortable piece of clothing is a great casual wear and helps you create a new style statement. This jumpsuit is made from polyester which is super light in weight, making it easy to wear. This striped jumpsuit features a round neckline. The seam of the neck is hemmed to perfection so that it falls well and does not hang. It comes with a drawstring adjustable waist. Purys Striped Jumpsuit is available at a discounted price of Rs 740. Shop it here

Kaamastra back printed romper jumpsuit

Create the perfect summer look with this gorgeous keyhole back printed romper jumpsuit. The soft ensemble combines retro flair with a modern style. The striking floral and classic print sets off this feminine playsuit, with adjustable tassel straps at the neck and waist. A ravishing unlined design creates an easy and breezy must-have! Kaamastra back printed romper jumpsuit is available at an affordable price of Rs 949. Shop it here

Purys synthetic jumpsuit

The pretty and versatile jumpsuit comes with a floral print that looks elegantly charming. It is made from polyester, making it light and breathable to wear as it keeps you comfortably cool. It features a round neck and sleeveless design along with a concealed zip on the back. It has an elasticated waistband with a string and two side pockets. Purys synthetic jumpsuit is available at an affordable price of Rs 688. Shop it here

Cuegal Printed Short Jumpsuit Romper

Get rid of the 'regular' look this season by wearing this jumpsuit. With a perfect blend of comfort and western style, this printed body fit jumpsuit exhibits a stretchable waist along with adjustable straps and stretchable neck. Tailored from rayon, this jumpsuit will keep you at ease all day long. Cuegal Printed Short Jumpsuit Romper is available at a discounted price of Rs 569. Shop it here

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's denim dress is ruling the internet; buy here!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates