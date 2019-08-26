Kichcha Sudeep: Salman Khan had a ripped body in a month

bollywood

Dabangg 3 antagonist Sudeep recounts how Salman Khan went from 'slightly overweight' to 'fit' for the climax that sees him shirtless

Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep

The anticipation around Dabangg 3 continues to build as the cop drama enters its last schedule. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey, the third edition also promises a worthy villain in Kannada actor Sudeep. Excited as he is to be part of one of Bollywood's biggest potboilers, the South sensation promises that the climax — which sees him lock horns with Khan — will be the highlight of the Prabhudheva-directed film.

"It is a showdown where both of us are seen bare-chested," says Sudeep, before adding that Khan hit the gym with a vengeance to do justice to the action sequence. "When we started shooting the movie, he was slightly overweight; it was because of his other commitments. He was aware that [he wasn't as fit as he would like to be]. So, he hit the gym, and within a month, he had a ripped body. At this age, his determination is unbelievable. It made me hit the gym every day as I didn't want to look like a joker in front of him," he laughs.



Salman Khan

Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep with Salman Khan - When Sultan and Pehlwaan posed together!

It isn't easy to match Khan on screen, more so in a franchise like Dabangg that has become his home turf. The Kannada star acknowledges that he had his fair share of apprehensions when the makers approached him for the project. "Salman is one of the biggest stars. So, you need someone with an equally strong personality to face him. I wondered why they had approached me. But when they explained the concept, I was convinced. Salman is full of life and treats me like family."

Before the Christmas release, Sudeep has another biggie in Pehlwaan. The drama, which has him essay the role of a boxer, has tested his physical prowess. "Shooting for the boxing and kushti sequences was tough. There were days when I would go back in my vanity van and cry as I was in immense pain."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 promo: Salman Khan turns station master to speed up the journey

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates