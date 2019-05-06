things-to-do

Kick off ramazan season with three food trails

Participants of the walk in 2018 at Shabbir's Tawakkal Sweets

A legacy of smells

Bharat Gothoskar, founder of Khaki Tours, tells us, "This food walk will be taking place between Bhendi Bazar and Null Bazar, also known as Bohri Mohalla. But very few people know that this precinct is being redeveloped.

This is the last Ramazan before the buildings there are pulled down. So, we are hoping to raise awareness through this walk." Gothoskar points out that most people gravitate towards the crowded area around Minara Masjid during the holy month, whereas Bohri Mohalla is far more peaceful. Expect to tuck into treats like mava jalebi, bara handi and patreliya biryani. "One must soak in the ambience and aroma of this locality before it disappears!" he asserts.

MEETING POINT: Al Rehmani Restaurant, JJ Hospital Corner, Kumbharwada.

ON: May 11, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

CALL: 8828100111

COST: Rs 999



(Left) Shailesh Jethva with tourists of the Ramazan food walk, 2018

A walk to remember

"We wanted to organise a walk that would allow us to enjoy the festival in the true sense," shares Shailesh Jethva, founder of Mystical Mumbai Tours, before they kick off a series of food walks around the city's bustling neighbourhoods. The itinerary for these walks includes a journey through the buzzing Mohammed Ali Road and a feast that features classics like chota kebabs and quality hand-churned goodies from Taj Ice Cream. "Participants will get to see several important mosques at the epicentre of the city's Ramazan celebrations and enjoy kebabs outside the Hindustan Hotel," he tells us, adding, "After iftar, we will visit a local family's home to share sweets, stories and insights with them."

MEETING POINT: McDonald's, Empire Building, Fort.

ON: May 6 to June 3, 4 pm to 7 pm

CALL: 9594177846

COST: Rs 1,400



A glimpse of the iftar food walk from 2018

When foodies met

When Kumar Jhuremalani started Pet Pujaris - a group that seeks to bring Mumbai's foodies together through walks, get-togethers and community meals - in 2011, it was in the month of August. "Ramzan began soon after and it made perfect sense to kick off our monthly foodie meet-up with an iftar food walk," he explains. Keeping the tradition alive, Jhuremalani is organising a similar tour this year, too.

The walk will entail a trip to iconic eateries like Byculla's Sarvi Restaurant and Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Bhendi Bazaar, as well as a taste test of dishes like baida roti, malpua, chicken Sanju Baba and bhuna gosht. Speaking about the takeaway for participants at this walk, Jhuremalani quips, "Delicious food."

MEETING POINT: Sarvi Restaurant, opposite Nagpada Police Station.

ON: May 15, 7.15 pm

CALL: 9821469180

COST: Rs 500

