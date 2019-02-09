Kidney patient ends life by jumping from third floor of hospital

national

Nashik: A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping from the third floor of the city-based government referral hospital, where he was undergoing dialysis since the last week due to kidney failure, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jawaharlal Ramkisan Gupta, a resident of Shriram Nagar in Ghoti near Nashik, ended his life around 10.30 am, an official of Bhadrakali police station said.

Gupta had suffered kidney failure and he was undergoing dialysis treatment at the hospital, the official said, adding that his financial condition was not good and he was depressed due to his illness.

A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation has been launched, police said.

