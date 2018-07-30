Killer roads: Race to save time ends up costing lives outside Sahara Star

Motorists in a hurry to get to the airport and lane-cutting before and after the flyover have made the area outside Hotel Sahara Star in Vile Parle a notorious accident site; residents and experts say deploying cops to man the spot could bring down a

A car can be seen suddenly cutting in front of a bus at the accident spot before the flyover outside Hotel Sahara Star at Vile Parle. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Centaur bridge, Vile Parle

The spot right at the beginning of the bridge in front of Hotel Sahar Star is a notorious accident spot. The road and bridge in the area is one of the busiest on the Western Express Highway. Apart from daily commuters, the spot also sees thousands of vehicles going to and from the airport. Owing to the heavy traffic and congestion on the flyover, motorists try to speed up as they climb the bridge, leading to accidents. Drivers of taxis, autos and private aggregators are always under pressure from passengers urging them to speed up in order to get to the airport on time.

Problems

Speeding up at the start and end of the flyover

Lane cutting

Rash driving during peak hours

Solutions

Deployment of traffic cops to enforce traffic rules and discipline

Sign boards indicating black spots



Shahbaz Shaikh, who lost the use of one leg after an accident on the flyover at Vile Parle last year. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Case study: On February 8, 2017, Shahbaz Shaikh, 25, was on his way home from work when he had the worst experience of his life. A Jogeshwari resident, Shaikh was employed with Quickr in Bandra as a delivery boy. He was on his bike when the accident happened. Shaikh, who recalled the horror to mid-day, said that while on the flyover, a private aggregator, who seemed to be in a great hurry, crashed his car straight into him. The impact was so great that Shaikh crashed his bike into another private aggregator's car. Shaikh fell and injured himself badly.

He was taken to the nearest trauma centre, only to realise that he had broke his left leg. He was later moved to Millat Nagar hospital by his family. The doctors have inserted a metal rod in his left leg now. Shaikh said that from the day of the accident till date he has not walked once. During the rains and winter, the pain in his leg becomes acute, causing stress and lack of sleep.



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

After the accident and because of his medical condition, he lost his job. Shaikh said he was earning Rs 18,000 a month, and now he is dependent on his elder brother and father, which is a source of stress for him. He feels cut off from the world as he cannot stand or walk for long. He also added that the traffic cops should supervise traffic and vehicle speed limits in the area as people suddenly speed up in a hurry to get to the airport.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates