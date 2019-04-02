Kim Jong Nam murder accused to walk free

international

Doan Thi Huong. Pic/AFP

Shah Alam: Two years after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother was killed, a Malaysian court on Monday dropped the murder charge against the only suspect still in custody, and she pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and is expected to be released soon.

The move to reduce the charge against the Vietnamese woman, Doan Thi Huong, came three weeks after an even more stunning development in the case, when prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against Huong's Indonesian co-defendant and immediately freed her.

Huong's lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said his client is expected to be freed by the first week of May, after a one-third reduction in her sentence for good behavior. "I am happy," Huong, 30, told reporters as she left the courtroom, adding that she thought it was a fair outcome.

From prank to murder

Huong and Siti Aisyah, have said they thought they were participating in a prank for a TV show and did not know they actually were taking part in a high-profile murder. Lawyers for the women have previously said they were pawns in a political assassination.

