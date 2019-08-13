Kim Sharma's ex Ali Punjani undergoing treatment in Asian Heart Institute

mumbai

Ali Punjani currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai-based Asian Heart Institute. Pic/ Diwakar Sharma

44-year-old business tycoon and suspected drug-lord Ali Punjani, the estranged husband of actress Kim Sharma, whose sprawling bungalow in Kenya was thoroughly searched by the Mombasa police on Monday, has been admitted to Mumbai-based Asian Heart Institute where he is suspected to be undergoing cardiac treatment, a highly placed source told mid-day.

Earlier, Punjani underwent treatment at Mombasa based Heart and Lung Diagnostic Centre since July 29 following a cardiac attack and acute coronary syndrome. "An angiogram performed showed significant CAD with blocked coronary arteries. This is not amenable with angioplasty and he has been advised to undergo coronary arteries bypass grafting urgently. This has been arranged at Asian Heart institute for next week," reads a letter dated July 31 issued by Dr. N. Chaudhry, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Director Heart and Lung Diagnostic Centre.

Ali Punjani got his air-ticket booked for Mumbai from Nairobi and flew down to Mumbai on August 6 via Kenyan Airways. His returned air-ticket has been booked for August 26 with the same airline. Both these tickets were booked in business class.

Mombasa Police believes that Ali Punjani's bungalow has been used to sell drugs.

Mid-day is first to break the news on Punjani saying he is suspected to be in Mumbai for treatment possibly to evade or delay his arrest. The raid at his bungalow was carried out in connection with a crackdown on drugs on Monday, just a day after its Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i announced a war on drug trafficking in the coastal region of Kenya.

