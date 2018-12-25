Mumbai Police seize Range Rover in possession of Kim Sharma

national

The Mumbai police have finally seized the luxury Range Rover car that was in the 'illegal possession' of actress Kim Sharma for over a year. The car belongs to a Rajasthan-based businessman, Dilip Kumar Parwani, the friend of Sharma's estranged husband. Kumar had registered a complaint at Khar police station regarding it in September 2017.

The car has been seized by Vile Parle police, who were informed by Kumar's friend Ahsaan Abubaker, that Kim was to reach Hotel Sahara Star on the night of December 22 in the car. Police sources told mid-day that when the police reached Sahara Star hotel, her driver was in the car. "We had been trying to contact Kim Sharma but she did not meet us at the hotel. She hired a taxi and left the spot. We have brought the car to the police station," the source said.

The Vile Parle police informed their Khar counterparts. The Senior Inspector of Khar police station, Sanjay More said, "The car has been seized and soon it will be brought to Khar police station."

Kumar had kept the luxury car at Sharma and her estranged husband, Ali Punjani's Khar residence in good faith. Whenever he visited Mumbai, he would stay at a hotel and use his car to commute. He later found that Sharma had been using it and moreover, refused to return it. The Khar police had then served her a notice.

When contacted, Kim said the allegations are baseless. "As I have repeatedly mentioned, this matter emerges from baseless allegations which have no substance. The police is doing its job and I am co-operating with them. The matter will now be in court and I am confident that the truth will prevail," said Kim.

