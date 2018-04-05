Mumbai police serve notice to Kim Sharma, ex-husband Ali Punjani

Following this paper's report, actor and estranged husband asked to appear before cops in case alleging Sharma has been illegally driving bizman's SUV



Kumar has alleged Kim Sharma is refusing to return his car. File Pic

The Khar police have accelerated action in a case involving actor Kim Sharma following mid-day's report on a Rajasthan-based businessman, who alleged the actor has been illegally driving his Range Rover and refusing to return it.

Khar police have now served a notice to Sharma and her estranged husband Ali Punjani under section 41(A) of CrPC. Both have been asked to appear before the police station and record their statements. Both have been asked to appear before the police station and record their statements.

In mid-day's April 4 report, titled 'Businessman wants Kim to return his SUV,' the businessman, Dilip Kumar, said he had parked the luxury car at Sharma and Punjani's Khar home in good faith. He later found out Sharma had been illegally driving it around and moreover, did not want to return it. Sources had said Sharma claimed the car was given to her by Punjani. Kumar filed a complaint in the matter in September 2017, but didn't realise until later that the FIR was against Punjani and not Sharma. He wrote to the police asking them to change it to Sharma's name instead and initiate a speedy probe into the matter.

Senior police inspector of Khar police station, Ramchandra Jadhav, confirmed the development to mid-day and said Kim told police she is currently out of Mumbai and would visit the police station upon her return. He added that based on Sharma and Punjani's statement, they will decide whether or not to add Sharma's name in the FIR and further probe the matter accordingly.

Sharma told mid-day, "It's good that the police have served a notice to Kim after mid-day's report. Cops are unnecessarily dragging Ali Punjani's name into this. Kim has been using the car illegally, her name should come in the FIR."

When mid-day reached out to Sharma, she said, "The grounds of this case and all information given by Mr Kumar are baseless and untrue. This matter is also now subjudice. The police as always are diligently investigating the facts and the truth shall prevail above all allegations on either side. Thank you."

