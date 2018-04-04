Dilip Kumar wants Kim Sharma to return his SUV; lodges police complain

The Rajasthan resident has lodged a complaint alleging that actor Kim Sharma has taken away the Range Rover that he had entrusted with her estranged husband



Actor Kim Sharma claims the car was given to her by her estranged husband Ali Punjani. File Pic

The last few months have been a rough ride for Rajasthan-based businessman Dilip Kumar, who has been trying to get the police to take action against actor Kim Sharma for illegally using his Range Rover in his absence and refusing to give it back. Sharma, however, has asked why she needs to return it when it was given to her by her estranged husband Ali Punjani.

While the complaint was registered in September 2017, Kim Sharma's estranged husband Punjani was erroneously named as the accused instead of the actor. Kumar has been repeatedly following up with cops to change the name of the accused to Sharma's. On Monday, he submitted a formal complaint asking for the same and alleging police inaction.



The businessman had parked the car at actor Kim Sharma and her estranged husband Ali Punjani's Khar residence. File Pic

Wrong name

Kumar had kept the luxury car at Sharma and Punjani's Khar residence in good faith, since he has no house in the city. Whenever he visited Mumbai, he'd stay at a hotel and use his car to commute. He later found out that Sharma had been using it and moreover, refusing to return it. Then, on September 15, 2017, Kumar approached the Khar police station and complained against Sharma. But a case was registered against Punjani under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar soon realised that the case had been filed against the wrong person. So he wrote a complaint to the Khar police and Zone DCP clarifying Sharma had been illegally using his car and the case should have been registered against her. He said he didn't realise earlier that her name had not been mentioned as he cannot read Marathi that well.

Why should I return it?

According to police sources, Sharma has said Punjani gave her the car, so why should she hand it over to Kumar. mid-day reached out to Sharma, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Speaking on the matter, senior police inspector of Khar police station, Ramchandra Jadhav said a complaint has been registered against Punjani, and if Kumar has given any complaint at the police station regarding adding Sharma's name, they would look into the matter and investigate accordingly. However, Kumar told mid-day that cops have neither changed the name nor have they gone ahead with the investigation so far. He added that he tried to speak to Sharma too, but to no avail.

