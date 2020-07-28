Kiran Joneja: We have to review our outlook towards mental health

Now, Kiran Joneja has turned her attention towards mental health. The veteran actor is conducting online shows to highlight holistic awareness through filmmaker husband Ramesh Sippy's cinema and entertainment academy. "We have to review our outlook towards health by giving mental and emotional health equal importance," she says. Guests on the shows include Raveena Tandon, Shaan and Lalit Pandit.

Kiran Joneja hosted two-panel discussions to cover the topic of holistic well-being and its significance for students and working professionals on her virtual chat show Insider Talk. The panel discussions included advanced yoga practitioners and trainers, eminent mental health practitioners and professionals that have worked in the field of education, students of RSACE and even a parent to ensure that all aspects of this topic are addressed well.

"Acceptance is important. Everybody has a different body type. You need to first understand that. And weight loss can be a byproduct of being fit but the main goal should be to health overall." Said Fitness Trainer Leena Mogre. She went on to add that it is important to understand the needs of your body. The correct way to go about it is to assess your body and mind thoroughly and then cater to it according to that assessment which is different for everybody and thus one health routine cannot apply to each and every person alike.

Yoga is a way to get your body working and simultaneously also produce that feel good factor. It needs to be practiced with the same intention. "Fitness for me was never part of my profession, it was always a part of my lifestyle. I never wanted to look a certain way, I just wanted to feel amazing. The rush that you get after a good workout, a good run that would help me feel rejuvenated. And if everyone can look at it that way, it would definitely help them." said panellist Sheeba Akashdeep.

Sheeba Akashdeep, who has been an actor and is an advanced Yoga Trainer said, "There is an obsession that people have with losing weight. Nobody comes and asks us how do we become fitter? How do we become healthier? People just want to look a certain way. Lose those many inches to fit into a body type that they have designated as ideal in their minds." Leena went on to add, "Consistency is key. Whenever I give someone health-related advice I tell them that it needs to be followed religiously. There is no way for it to work otherwise."

The changing dynamics of lifestyle have taken a toll on the overall health of an individual and it is important that we reconstruct our outlook towards health now by giving mental and emotional health equal importance alongside the physical aspect of well-being.

