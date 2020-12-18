Search

Kiren Rijiju recognises yogasana as competitive sport

Updated: 18 December, 2020 09:16 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Sidda Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik formally promoted yogasana as a competitive sport during an event here.

First Published: 18 December, 2020 08:59 IST

