Kirti Kulhari: In India, we like to operate on references

Even as she awaits the release of her upcoming black comedy, Blackmail, Kirti Kulhari is already gearing up for her web outing, 4 More Shorts Please. The Amazon Prime and Pritish Nandy Communications venture is being touted as one that's about "four women, a bar, unrelenting chatter, lives falling apart, dreams coming together and lots of men". Terming this outing as one that's "bold", Kulhari tells mid-day, "It's fresh and fun. But it is also wild and sassy. It's about four girls, and touches upon the topics of love, life, sex and career. It will offer something new."



At the first instance, the project appears to be along the lines of the coveted American series, Sex And The City, which chronicles the lives of four New York city-based women in the 30s and 40s. Kulhari doesn't dismiss the suggestion when she says, "Unlike in the West, in India, we like to operate on references. So, yes, Sex And The City and Girls [American show] can be considered as reference points for our series. This show is about girls who are based in South Mumbai. It's about how their lives fall apart, their dreams, and men." The series also reportedly stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Milind Soman, Simone Singh, Maanvi Gagroo and Neil Bhoopalam.

Meanwhile, Blackmail sees Kirti Kulhari as a cheating wife to Irrfan Khan, who, she says, was intimidating to work with. "He is the king of comedy. I was attempting the space for the first time. So, initially, I doubted my ability and wondered if I could match up to him. But it all worked out well. He has this inherent quirkiness. Observing his process was a learning experience."

