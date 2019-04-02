Kirti Kulhari to play a singer in her next

bollywood

In the yet-to-be-titled film, Kirti Kulhari will be seen playing the character of Sasha, who is the lead singer of a band and is someone who has lived her life on her own terms and persistently questions the society on its indoctrination

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, is all set to play a singer in her next film. In the yet-to-be-titled film, Kirti will be seen playing the character of Sasha, who is the lead singer of a band and is someone who has lived her life on her own terms and persistently questions the society on its indoctrination, a press release said.

"What I find interesting about this character is that she is truly liberated, free and it's a freedom that all of us seek but very few are able to find. When I say free she is free in her spirit and not bound by society norms or rules. She lives her life on her own terms. I find that so exciting and amazing as it reflects who I am in real life and how I like to live. Her funda in life is live and let live," Kirti Kulhari said in a statement.

The film is a story of two contrasting worlds which come together during a road trip from Mumbai to Ajmer. And how during that journey views are exchanged, people's lives are impacted and stereotypes are broken, the release said. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film is being produced by Anant Roongta, Famous Digital Studios Pvt. ltd and Sanjay Shetty, Opticus Inc.

