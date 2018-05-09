Kirti Vyas murder: Body at the mercy of foxes and tide, say cops

Police sources said the nullah in Mahul Port Trust area, where the accused are said to have dumped her body, is covered with mangroves, which is home to foxes



Crime branch officers search in Mahul Port Trust area. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Mumbai Crime Branch have been relentlessly searching for the body of murdered salon executive Kirti Vyas. But they may not find it if the foxes have beaten them to it.

Police sources said the nullah in Mahul Port Trust area, where the accused are said to have dumped her body, is covered with mangroves, which is home to foxes. A local fisherman said, "In the village, whenever a dead boy is buried, foxes come and dig up the spot. If they find the body, they drag it away with them." The cops are afraid of that having happened in Vyas's case.

Grim tidings

Sources said investigators have been searching for the body for six days but haven't found it. The police, who are searching three kilometres inside the sea, are also taking help from local fishermen.

Pundalik Patil, the most experienced fisherman in the area, pointed out another trouble the search is facing. "Since Sankashti, we haven't been able to go fishing because of low tide; high tide has only been for six hours. Low tide makes it difficult for bodies to wash ashore and also to go and search for them in the waters. "I have four boats, which I have lent to the police for the search."

Officers also have to keep an eye on the water level, as misjudging it will mean the boat getting stuck, in which case, they will have to wait for the high tide to carry them ashore.

A helping hand

The crime branch is also taking Maritime Board's help to find out if the accused dumped the body in the nullah during high tide or low tide, and checking the wind direction at that time to gauge which side it could have floated. Officers say it may be caught amid the mangroves.