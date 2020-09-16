Billionaire Kishore Biyani's cousin cheated of Rs 22 Crore by mining company

A Rajasthan-based mining company cheated billionaire Kishore Biyani’s cousin, Sunil Gopikishan Biyani of Rs. 22.16 Crore. Sunil Biyani is the executive director of Future Group, of which Kishore Biyani is the CEO.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the mining company offered Sunil Biyani a stake in their new project but transferred the company to another without providing notice.

Biyani had transferred Rs 22.16 Crore to the Bhilwara-based mining company, RB Mining, as an investment for their partnership. However, a few years after the deal, a new administration, allegedly, took over the company.

According to the report, “not only did they not give the promised stake to Biyani but also have not returned his money.”

One of the company’s former employees mentioned that RB Mining is not operational anymore and that he is not authorized to any other official contact numbers of the company (the previous ones do not exist any longer).

“Following the complaint, we have registered an FIR under registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating (420), criminal conspiracy (120B) and common intention (34),” said a police officer.

