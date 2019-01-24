Kiss and Tell: Love is in the air for Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane

bollywood

Kim Sharma turned 39 on Monday, January 21, and the actress is out on a mini vacation with boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane

Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane/picture courtesy/Kim Sharma's Instagram handle

Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are the new hottest couple of B-town. The couple has not shied away from their relationship status, and now, the duo is celebrating Kim's 39th birthday on foreign land.

While chilling and killing it overseas with her sultry looks, Kim Sharma shared a bikini picture from the vacation with the caption: "The sexiest thing in the world is being really smart. And thoughtful. And generous. Everything else is just crap. It's crap people try to sell you to make you feel like less. So don’t buy it. Be smart. Be thoughtful and be generous thank you for all the birthday love #birthdaywisdom #39 #lifelessons [sic]"

This wasn't enough to drool over this beauty, the actress also posted a picture with her beau. The duo is seen lip-locking, and someone has clicked a pretty picture of their social media PDA. Kim Sharma uploaded the picture as her Instagram story, and netizens can't stop gushing over the new couple.

The actress also shared a picture with Harshvardhan Rane and captioned it "I Love You [sic]" in French.

View this post on Instagram Je t’aime âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) onJan 20, 2019 at 12:52am PST

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane will be next seen in a Telugu film Brundavanamadi Andaridi, which is still in its production stage.

View Photos: Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane go colour-coordinated for lunch

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates