Kiwi rugby star Dan Carter teams up with Usain Bolt for a charitable cause

Usain Bolt

New Zealand rugby great Dan Carter, 36, has confirmed that he will play for a World XI side in a football charity match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester this June.

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, 31, will captain the team and will be joined by the likes of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, 37, and celebrity Brit chef, Gordon Ramsey, 51. Meanwhile, singer Robbie Williams, 44, will lead the England team that will have Olly Murs as well as former footballers Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.



Dan Carter

Carter recently tweeted a video and captioned it: "Can't wait to join @usainbolt and the World XI @socceraid on Sunday 10th June! Let's hope I remember not to pick the ball up!" The funds raised from the match will go towards UNICEF's work in protecting children in the United Kingdom and across the globe.

