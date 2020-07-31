KL Rahul shares photo in face mask: Can you tell I'm smiling?

India batsman K.L. Rahul took to social media on Thursday to post a picture of him wearing a mask, which is the norm these days in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahul was cheeky in his caption along with the post on Instagram as he wrote: "can you tell i'm smiling?". Take a look at his post below.

KL Rahul's teammates took to Instagram to immediately comment on his photo. Suryakumar Yadav simply wrote, 'mmmm' with a wondering emoticon, while Shreyas Gopal wrote, "Definitely not smiling" with a laughing emoji.

To this, close friend and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya replied: "You are smiling always from heart so face smile naie ho toh bhi chalta hai (so it doesn't matter if there is no smile on your face)."

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy earlier in the day, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle.

His Twitter and Instagram post read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.

The duo had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Fast forward a couple of months and they shared the good news with their fans and followers on social media, with the photo of their newly-born child.

Last month, premier Australia batsman Steve Smith had said Rahul is the Indian batsman who has impressed him the most.

Smith was answering his fans on Instagram and when asked about which player has impressed him the most, the ace batsman said: "KL Rahul. Very good player!"

