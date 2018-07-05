KL Rahul: This century means the world to me

KL Rahul's unbeaten 54-ball-101 ensured a walk in the park for India as they chased down 160 against the home team on Tuesday. "This is very satisfying. I have a few international hundreds, but this means the world to me

KL Rahul

The drought of international hundreds was playing big time in his mind and that's why the century in the opening T20 International against England "means the world" to the talented Indian batsman KL Rahul.

Rahul's unbeaten 54-ball-101 ensured a walk in the park for India as they chased down 160 against the home team on Tuesday. "This is very satisfying. I have a few international hundreds, but this means the world to me.

This is very special because the last international hundred I got was about two years ago," Rahul told senior teammate Dinesh Karthik during an interview for the bcci.tv. The earlier century he was referring to was against England in a Test match — 199 at Chennai in 2016. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Kuldeep produced a man-of-the-match display as he finished with 5-24.

