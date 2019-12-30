KL Rahul's post with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty leaves Ahan and Suniel Shetty in splits

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cricketer KL Rahul, who is reportedly dating actor Athiya Shetty, Instagrammed this picture on Saturday. Rahul is seen holding the receiver of an old telephone, while Athiya is smiling. He captioned the picture: "Hello, devi prasad....?"

View this post on Instagram Hello, devi prasad....? A post shared by KL RahulðÂÂÂ (@rahulkl) onDec 27, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

Devi Prasad is a character played by Paresh Rawal from the 2000 Bollywood hit film Hera Pheri, which Athiya's father Suniel Shetty was a part of. The films starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover and Mukesh Khanna. It went on to become one of the biggest cult movies in Hindi cinema and remains the same to date.

The post left Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan in splits, as they posted some laughter emojis in reply to the post.

The picture received seven lakh plus likes. Replying to the post, cricketer Hardik Pandya commented: "Cuties." Meanwhile, Opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Good one bro", while Mayank Agarwal posted: "@rahulkl Rakh! Phone Rakh!! #Babubhaiya"

